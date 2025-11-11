Left Menu

Blast at Red Fort Spurs Political Backlash Against Central Government

Following a deadly explosion near Red Fort that claimed eight lives, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi criticized the Central government for lapses in security. With the investigation tying the incident to Pulwama, high-level security meetings have been initiated as scrutiny mounts over safety inadequacies.

In the wake of a catastrophic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi launched a vehement critique against the central government's security protocols. She challenged the administration's repeated failures to address looming threats in highly sensitive areas.

While speaking to ANI, Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and raised concerns about potential efforts to mislead the public regarding the blast's roots and the government's inaction. She also called on officials to accept accountability for the tragic event.

Delhi's Lal Quila metro station remains temporarily closed as investigations continue. Early findings from Delhi Police link the explosives-laden car to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. This has prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene an urgent security meeting with top intelligence and police officials to manage the crisis response.

