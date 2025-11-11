Left Menu

Reliance NU Energies Grabs Major Renewable Project Deal

Reliance NU Energies, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, secured a 750 MW/3,000 MWh renewable energy project from SJVN. This project is part of SJVN's 1500 MW/6000 MWh bid, integrating solar, wind, and battery storage to deliver consistent energy. The project will provide power at competitive rates.

Reliance NU Energies, a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured a significant 750 MW/3,000 MWh renewable energy project from SJVN. This acquisition forms part of SJVN Ltd's ambitious 1500 MW / 6000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy ISTS tender.

The FDRE project is set to integrate cutting-edge solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), ensuring reliable energy dispatch during peak demand times. The setup means 750 MW of battery energy will be able to provide two hours of backup, delivering a total output of 3000 MW.

The innovative hybrid configuration will combine nearly 900 MWp of solar generation with over 3,000 MWh of BESS capacity. Secured at a competitive tariff of Rs 6.74 per kWh, Reliance Group's growing portfolio now surpasses 4 GWp of solar and 6.5 GWh of storage across multiple tenders, in various stages of development and implementation.

