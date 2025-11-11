Left Menu

CJI Gavai Condemns Red Fort Blast, Reaffirms Justice and Solidarity

Chief Justice of India Gavai expressed condolences on behalf of the Supreme Court for the Red Fort blast in Delhi, resulting in eight deaths. He emphasized the judiciary's commitment to justice and urged collective compassion. The explosion, suspected as a suicide attack, is under investigation with potential links to a busted module.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:07 IST
CJI Gavai Condemns Red Fort Blast, Reaffirms Justice and Solidarity
CJI BR Gavai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai extended condolences on behalf of the Supreme Court judges and the legal fraternity following the tragic blast near New Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in at least eight fatalities. Expressing profound sorrow, CJI Gavai emphasized the judiciary's resolute commitment to uphold the rule of law and safeguard citizens' dignity.

In his heartfelt message, CJI Gavai stated, "The car blast in Delhi on November 10, 2025, has caused unspeakable loss and grief. The Supreme Court of India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We call for national unity and shared compassion amidst this devastating tragedy."

Initial police investigations suggest the explosion was a possible fidayeen attack. Sources revealed that the suspect may have intended further damage but changed plans following a recent crackdown on a terrorist module. Investigation continues to explore all angles, including potential miscalculations by the attacker near the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

 India
2
ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Efforts

ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Eff...

 India
3
Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

 Global
4
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025