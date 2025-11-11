CJI Gavai Condemns Red Fort Blast, Reaffirms Justice and Solidarity

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai extended condolences on behalf of the Supreme Court judges and the legal fraternity following the tragic blast near New Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in at least eight fatalities. Expressing profound sorrow, CJI Gavai emphasized the judiciary's resolute commitment to uphold the rule of law and safeguard citizens' dignity.

In his heartfelt message, CJI Gavai stated, "The car blast in Delhi on November 10, 2025, has caused unspeakable loss and grief. The Supreme Court of India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We call for national unity and shared compassion amidst this devastating tragedy."

Initial police investigations suggest the explosion was a possible fidayeen attack. Sources revealed that the suspect may have intended further damage but changed plans following a recent crackdown on a terrorist module. Investigation continues to explore all angles, including potential miscalculations by the attacker near the historic site.

