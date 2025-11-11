Left Menu

Emmvee Photovoltaic Powers Up with Rs 1,305 Crore from Anchor Investors

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd secured Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors before its IPO opening. The funds will help repay debts and support corporate growth. The IPO aims to raise Rs 2,900 crore, with substantial interest from domestic and international investors. Emmvee is a leader in solar PV manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:50 IST
Emmvee Photovoltaic Powers Up with Rs 1,305 Crore from Anchor Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, a prominent solar PV module and solar cell manufacturer, has successfully raised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors prior to its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company announced.

The anchor round witnessed participation from a diverse range of investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance firms, and global investment entities. Among the notable participants are ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, and SBI Life Insurance.

Slated for public subscription from November 11-13, the IPO targets Rs 2,900 crore, driven by fresh share issues and an offer for sale by promoters. Proceeds will address debt repayment and corporate needs, as Emmvee prepares to debut on the stock market on November 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market Expansion

Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market ...

 Vietnam
2
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece
3
Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025