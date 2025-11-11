Left Menu

Deadly Red Fort Car Explosion Raises Terrorism Concerns

A devastating car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight and sparked a major investigation. Officials suspect a fidayeen attack and are examining potential terror links as CCTV footage and communication data are meticulously analyzed. Authorities are piecing together the events leading to the deadly incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:29 IST
Deadly Red Fort Car Explosion Raises Terrorism Concerns
Still from the site of blast in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday evening, a fatal car explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured. Prompted by the blast, Delhi Police launched a thorough investigation, mapping the Hyundai i20's movements over an 11-hour period to understand the course of events.

CCTV footage reveals the car's initial departure from Faridabad, making its way through several locations before entering the Red Fort parking area. Investigators suggest a fidayeen attack might have been intended, as the suspect appeared to alter his plans after learning of a busted Faridabad module.

With various agencies involved, the investigation focuses on uncovering the full intent behind the blast. Over 100 CCTV clips and communication records are being examined, aiming to identify those involved and any connections to the use of explosives, as security measures intensify at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
2
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
3
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan
4
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025