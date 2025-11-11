Deadly Red Fort Car Explosion Raises Terrorism Concerns

On Monday evening, a fatal car explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured. Prompted by the blast, Delhi Police launched a thorough investigation, mapping the Hyundai i20's movements over an 11-hour period to understand the course of events.

CCTV footage reveals the car's initial departure from Faridabad, making its way through several locations before entering the Red Fort parking area. Investigators suggest a fidayeen attack might have been intended, as the suspect appeared to alter his plans after learning of a busted Faridabad module.

With various agencies involved, the investigation focuses on uncovering the full intent behind the blast. Over 100 CCTV clips and communication records are being examined, aiming to identify those involved and any connections to the use of explosives, as security measures intensify at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)