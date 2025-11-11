Rajasthan's Puppetry Steals the Show at Bharat Parv 2025

Rajasthan's traditional puppetry took center stage at the Bharat Parv 2025, held at the iconic Statue of Unity premises in Ekta Nagar. This event, celebrating 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' witnessed a unique blend of folk art and modern culture, leaving attendees mesmerized by India's vibrant heritage.

Pavan Hari Bhat, hailing from Nagaur, Rajasthan, alongside his uncle Mahipal Naran Bhat, has preserved this centuries-old art form for over 25 years. Pavan expressed pride in showcasing their family legacy at Bharat Parv 2025, where puppetry has evolved into a medium for promoting government messages and awareness campaigns, supported by commendable government initiatives.

The Kathputli show offered a nostalgic glimpse into rural entertainment, with wooden puppets dancing under lantern lights, weaving tales that resonate with audiences even today. This art form, over 2,000 years old, remains a proud emblem of Rajasthan's cultural traditions, embodying a harmonious chord between history and progress.

