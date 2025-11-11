Gold and Silver Surge Amid US Economic Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices witnessed a robust rally in futures trading on Tuesday, reflecting resilient global market trends. The easing of concerns regarding a US government shutdown and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December were significant factors driving this surge.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery maintained their winning streak for the fourth day, appreciating by Rs 725, or 0.58%, to reach Rs 1,24,695 per 10 grams. The February 2026 gold contract also surged, gaining Rs 736, or 0.59%, settling at Rs 1,26,101 per 10 grams.

Similarly, silver futures experienced an upward trend. The December contract rose by Rs 639, or 0.42%, to Rs 1,54,330 per kilogram, while the March 2026 contract increased by Rs 632, or 0.4%, ending at Rs 1,56,880 per kg. Internationally, gold and silver futures showed similar positive momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)