High Alert in Uttarakhand After Deadly Delhi Blast

An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight people and injured several others, prompting heightened security across Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting with top officials. The NIA will lead the investigation, as agencies probe possible terror links amid increased national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:06 IST
Police checking vehicles near Dehradun ISBT following Delhi blast incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries. This has led to enhanced security measures across Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, where police are conducting rigorous checks, focusing on crowded areas and suspicious vehicles, with support from sniffer dogs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the situation. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, included key figures like Home Secretary Govind Mohan and the Delhi Police Commissioner, as officials discussed the immediate response to the blast and potential national security implications.

The blast, occurring in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro, prompted a rigorous multi-agency investigation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA will now examine all aspects of the incident, considering the possibility of terrorist activity, after gathering preliminary forensic evidence from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

