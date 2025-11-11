Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Justice in Red Fort Blast Investigation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed security agencies to rigorously pursue those responsible for the Red Fort car explosion, escalating the probe into potential terror links. The National Investigation Agency now leads the inquiry, underscoring a coordinated effort by central authorities to resolve the case swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST
Amit Shah Vows Justice in Red Fort Blast Investigation
Union Minister Amit Shah chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. (Photo/@AmitShah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took decisive action by chairing a high-level security review following a car explosion near the Red Fort, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach as he tasked agencies with tracking down every individual involved.

During a pivotal meeting held at his residence, attended by senior officials including the Union Home Secretary and leaders of central investigation agencies, Shah emphasized the importance of leaving no stone unturned in the investigation. The meeting also featured virtual attendance by Jammu and Kashmir's top police official, reflecting the broad coordination involved.

The deadly blast, happening near a key traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, resulted in the loss of eight lives. It prompted swift action from central agencies with the Ministry of Home Affairs assigning the National Investigation Agency to lead the investigation amid concerns of a potential terror attack. Extensive security measures have been put into play across several states as the inquiry unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.

Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from sp...

 India
2
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

 India
3
Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

 India
4
Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025