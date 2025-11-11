Amit Shah Vows Justice in Red Fort Blast Investigation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took decisive action by chairing a high-level security review following a car explosion near the Red Fort, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach as he tasked agencies with tracking down every individual involved.

During a pivotal meeting held at his residence, attended by senior officials including the Union Home Secretary and leaders of central investigation agencies, Shah emphasized the importance of leaving no stone unturned in the investigation. The meeting also featured virtual attendance by Jammu and Kashmir's top police official, reflecting the broad coordination involved.

The deadly blast, happening near a key traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, resulted in the loss of eight lives. It prompted swift action from central agencies with the Ministry of Home Affairs assigning the National Investigation Agency to lead the investigation amid concerns of a potential terror attack. Extensive security measures have been put into play across several states as the inquiry unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)