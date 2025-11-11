Left Menu

Hero Emerges Again: Ashok Randhawa's Mission to Aid Blast Victims

Ashok Randhawa, who survived the 2005 Sarojini Nagar blasts, is once again offering aid to families affected by a recent Red Fort explosion. He provides food, water, and emotional support outside LNJP Hospital. Randhawa, now running an NGO, remains committed to helping blast victims and their loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:27 IST
Hero Emerges Again: Ashok Randhawa's Mission to Aid Blast Victims
  • Country:
  • India

Two decades after surviving the Sarojini Nagar market blast, Ashok Randhawa finds himself in a familiar role—helping families of victims affected by the recent explosion near the Red Fort.

Randhawa was the president of the Sarojini Nagar market association in 2005 when two busy markets and a bus were bombed, leading to the loss of 62 lives and injuring over 200 people. Since that day, aiding victims of such tragedies has become his mission.

Outside LNJP Hospital, Randhawa, now 68, provides food, water, and emotional support to families identifying bodies of loved ones killed in last evening's blast. He manages an NGO dedicated to supporting blast victims and vowed to assist emergency and casualty wards at the hospital following the emotional toll of identifying bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Price Cuts in India: Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Costs

Price Cuts in India: Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Costs

 Global
2
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Tribunals Reforms Act: A Legal Showdown

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Tribunals Reforms Act: A Legal Showdown

 India
3
Daring Escape: Cattle Smugglers Clash with Law Enforcement

Daring Escape: Cattle Smugglers Clash with Law Enforcement

 India
4
Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025