Hero Emerges Again: Ashok Randhawa's Mission to Aid Blast Victims

Two decades after surviving the Sarojini Nagar market blast, Ashok Randhawa finds himself in a familiar role—helping families of victims affected by the recent explosion near the Red Fort.

Randhawa was the president of the Sarojini Nagar market association in 2005 when two busy markets and a bus were bombed, leading to the loss of 62 lives and injuring over 200 people. Since that day, aiding victims of such tragedies has become his mission.

Outside LNJP Hospital, Randhawa, now 68, provides food, water, and emotional support to families identifying bodies of loved ones killed in last evening's blast. He manages an NGO dedicated to supporting blast victims and vowed to assist emergency and casualty wards at the hospital following the emotional toll of identifying bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)