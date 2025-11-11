Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal: Arrests, Allegations, and Calls for Central Intervention

Kerala Police have arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu in connection with the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft investigation, according to Kerala's top police official, Ravada Chandrasekhar. Vasu, who had been previously interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), is currently listed as the third accused in this significant case.

The gold theft controversy gained momentum on November 7 with the arrest of former Thiruvabharanam temple Commissioner KS Baiju by the SIT. Unnikrishnan Potti, identified as the prime suspect, was detained earlier in October. In a recent submission to the Kerala High Court, the SIT highlighted severe discrepancies in the Travancore Devaswom Board's record-keeping, especially related to transactions from former years.

A startling omission noted by the SIT report includes the undocumented handover of the dwarapalaka idol to the principal suspect in 2019. The scandal revolves around the alleged mismanagement of gold used for plating at Sabarimala temple, originating from a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya. The ongoing inquiry has unearthed missing documentation and irregularities since July 28, 2025, prompting the SIT to seek authorization for a scientific assessment of the gold-clad artifacts.

Amid these developments, BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the state administration under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing a lack of confidence in their ability to handle Sabarimala matters. Chandrasekhar urged for central intervention, suggesting that management responsibilities should transition to the federal level, facilitated by existing legal provisions regarding temple governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)