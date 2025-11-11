Nuclear Tensions: Russia's Stance on Potential Tests

In a stirring declaration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that Moscow will match nuclear tests if any other global nuclear powers proceed with similar actions.

Lavrov stated that Russia remains open to addressing the United States' concerns surrounding what Washington labels as suspicious subterranean activities, noting the importance of diplomatic engagement.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Russia's apprehensions over recent U.S. comments, which suggest nuclear tests might be utilized to serve geopolitical objectives, raising the stakes in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)