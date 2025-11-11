Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: Russia's Stance on Potential Tests

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has articulated that Russia is prepared to conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear nations initiate such actions. Moscow is open to discussing concerns with the U.S. regarding underground activities. Lavrov expressed worries about U.S. intentions to leverage nuclear tests for geopolitical aims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:53 IST
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stirring declaration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that Moscow will match nuclear tests if any other global nuclear powers proceed with similar actions.

Lavrov stated that Russia remains open to addressing the United States' concerns surrounding what Washington labels as suspicious subterranean activities, noting the importance of diplomatic engagement.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Russia's apprehensions over recent U.S. comments, which suggest nuclear tests might be utilized to serve geopolitical objectives, raising the stakes in international relations.

