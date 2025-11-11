Left Menu

Stock Market Stirs Amid Tech Valuation Concerns

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower as worries about high technology valuations emerged. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones showed slight gains despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown influencing the market's cautious movement.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:06 IST
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced declines at the opening, driven by resurging apprehensions over inflated technology valuations.

Amidst this, investors kept a close watch on the protracted U.S. government shutdown, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to market dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest ascent, nudging upward by 15.9 points or 0.03%, underscoring mixed reactions in the financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

