Stock Market Stirs Amid Tech Valuation Concerns

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced declines at the opening, driven by resurging apprehensions over inflated technology valuations.

Amidst this, investors kept a close watch on the protracted U.S. government shutdown, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to market dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest ascent, nudging upward by 15.9 points or 0.03%, underscoring mixed reactions in the financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)