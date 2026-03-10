Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Paves Way for Retail Investors

The National Highways Authority of India's Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has successfully raised Rs 1,728 crore from anchor investors like LIC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. This initiative comes as a precursor to its Rs 6,000-crore initial public offering set to open on March 11.

This IPO marks the NHAI's first foray into retail investor inclusion within its asset monetization program. A total of 17.28 crore units were allocated to anchor investors at Rs 100 per unit, representing a significant step in capitalizing on infrastructure growth.

With a debut scheduled for March 24, the InvIT's initial portfolio includes five toll roads across India, aiming to offer high-quality, long-term investment opportunities for domestic investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)