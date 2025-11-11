Left Menu

Russian Teen Activist Singer Faces Third Jail Sentencing

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old activist singer from St Petersburg, received a third jail sentence after performing songs critical of the Kremlin. Known for her involvement in the band Stoptime, she has been repeatedly incarcerated for her musical protests against Russian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:11 IST
Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street politician and singer from St Petersburg, Russia, has been given a third jail sentence following performances of anti-Kremlin songs.

Loginova, a member of the musical group Stoptime, was arrested last month and has already served two jail terms for singing songs critical of the Kremlin. Her most recent sentencing adds 13 more days to her time behind bars.

The repeated incarcerations highlight the increasing scrutiny faced by artists and activists challenging Russian governmental policies through art.

