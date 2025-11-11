Russian Teen Activist Singer Faces Third Jail Sentencing

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street politician and singer from St Petersburg, Russia, has been given a third jail sentence following performances of anti-Kremlin songs.

Loginova, a member of the musical group Stoptime, was arrested last month and has already served two jail terms for singing songs critical of the Kremlin. Her most recent sentencing adds 13 more days to her time behind bars.

The repeated incarcerations highlight the increasing scrutiny faced by artists and activists challenging Russian governmental policies through art.

