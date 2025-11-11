Collapse of Hongqi Bridge in Sichuan: A Landslide-Induced Setback

The recently completed Hongqi bridge in Sichuan, China faced an unfortunate setback as part of it collapsed. Local authorities confirmed that there were no casualties following the incident.

Police in Maerkang had preemptively closed the 758-meter-long bridge after identifying potential risks, including cracks in nearby slopes and noticeable terrain shifts on the adjacent mountain.

Despite these preventive measures, worsening conditions on the mountainside provoked landslides, ultimately leading to the collapse. The bridge had been constructed earlier this year by the Sichuan Road & Bridge Group.