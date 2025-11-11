Collapse of Hongqi Bridge in Sichuan: A Landslide-Induced Setback
A part of the newly opened Hongqi bridge in Sichuan, China, collapsed due to landslides triggered by worsening conditions on a nearby mountainside. The bridge was closed to traffic prior to the incident, and there were no casualties reported. Construction was completed earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:30 IST
The recently completed Hongqi bridge in Sichuan, China faced an unfortunate setback as part of it collapsed. Local authorities confirmed that there were no casualties following the incident.
Police in Maerkang had preemptively closed the 758-meter-long bridge after identifying potential risks, including cracks in nearby slopes and noticeable terrain shifts on the adjacent mountain.
Despite these preventive measures, worsening conditions on the mountainside provoked landslides, ultimately leading to the collapse. The bridge had been constructed earlier this year by the Sichuan Road & Bridge Group.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hongqi bridge
- Sichuan
- landslide
- collapse
- China
- infrastructure
- Tibet
- road safety
- construction
- Maerkang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anahat Singh Shines at Shanghai's China Open
Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan
Bridge Collapse in Sichuan Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Safety
Surge in Sales: VW's Impressive October Performance in China
King Felipe's Groundbreaking State Visit to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts