Scandal Strikes Greek Agriculture: Delays Spark National Protests

Greek farmers find themselves short by 600 million euros in EU aid due to a corruption scandal involving falsified land ownership claims. The European Union fined Greece 392 million euros over these misuses, sparking wider investigations.

Ongoing audits and the restructuring of OPEKEPE, the agency embroiled in the scandal, have delayed financial disbursements. Farmers marched in Athens demanding payments, highlighting immediate financial strife as cultivation season looms.

Additionally, a sheeppox outbreak has hit the agricultural sector hard, further pressuring farmers. With cash flows drying up, they are planning escalated actions, including possible national highway blockades, to press for overdue payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)