Urgent Inquiry into Red Fort Car Blast Unfolds Amid High-Level Security Measures

The investigation into the Red Fort car explosion reveals it was an unintentional blast triggered by panic. Security agencies raided terror-linked sites, confiscating explosives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting, entrusting the National Investigation Agency with the case for a swift, thorough probe into the incident.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST
Urgent Inquiry into Red Fort Car Blast Unfolds Amid High-Level Security Measures
National Security Guard (NSG) personnel at the site of blast near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Investigations into the recent car explosion near Red Fort are advancing swiftly, with preliminary evidence suggesting the blast was not a deliberate suicide attack. Instead, the explosion was triggered inadvertently by the suspect. Numerous raids have been conducted across locations tied to terror networks, leading to the recovery of significant explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and elsewhere.

Reports from ANI indicate deviation from typical suicide bombing patterns, as the suspect neither targeted nor collided with intended objects. The explosion, lacking the usual destructive force, occurred while the vehicle was still in motion, powered by an underdeveloped IED that failed to trigger maximum damage. No craters or shrapnel were evident, as revealed by agency sources.

Heightened vigilance and coordinated actions by security agencies have thwarted what could have been a significant attack, as stated by official sources. Home Minister Amit Shah assigned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to lead the probe, expecting expedited findings. He also directed forensic analyses of samples from the blast site, ensuring prompt reporting during a security review meeting on Tuesday.

