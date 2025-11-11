Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

In a decisive show of electoral insight, exit polls predict a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar's assembly elections, signaling continued support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to the forecasts, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's campaign has failed to resonate with voters.

The projections suggest a return to power for the NDA, even as the Mahagathbandhan struggles to secure a majority in the 243-member assembly. Emerging political outfit Jan Suraaj, led by strategist Prashant Kishor, appears unlikely to make a significant impact in its debut.

The election saw record turnout, with 67.14 per cent of voters participating in the second phase. Notable districts like Kishanganj and Katihar led with over 75% turnout. As Bihar prepares for the vote count on November 14, preliminary surveys corroborate a strong NDA performance, predicting 133-159 seats for the coalition.