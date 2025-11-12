Russia Deepens Push into Eastern Ukrainian Cities Amid Foggy Battles

Russia announced progress in its military campaign on Tuesday, advancing further into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Video footage surfaced showing Russian soldiers maneuvering through Pokrovsk using motorcycles and various other vehicles. Moscow's control of these strategic locations could provide a launchpad toward more Ukrainian-held territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remarked on the challenging situation around Pokrovsk, noting Russia's strategic pincer movements to potentially encircle the city. Ukrainian military officials have reported worsening conditions, especially in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces exploit foggy weather to infiltrate further positions.

Despite Moscow's claims of encirclement, Kyiv denies Russian dominance within Pokrovsk. The battle's intensity is evident, with Russia claiming the capture of 256 buildings. Both countries provide conflicting reports, while open-source maps suggest a tactical pincer movement by Russian forces is underway. The conflict extends further, with Russia taking control of several strategic points, including oil depots and train stops around Kupiansk.