Russia Deepens Push into Eastern Ukrainian Cities Amid Foggy Battles

Russia's forces are advancing deeper into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, with Russia asserting control over several key sites. Ukrainian officials acknowledge worsening conditions but continue resistance. Tensions rise as the battle for control intensifies under foggy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 02:21 IST
Russia announced progress in its military campaign on Tuesday, advancing further into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Video footage surfaced showing Russian soldiers maneuvering through Pokrovsk using motorcycles and various other vehicles. Moscow's control of these strategic locations could provide a launchpad toward more Ukrainian-held territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remarked on the challenging situation around Pokrovsk, noting Russia's strategic pincer movements to potentially encircle the city. Ukrainian military officials have reported worsening conditions, especially in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces exploit foggy weather to infiltrate further positions.

Despite Moscow's claims of encirclement, Kyiv denies Russian dominance within Pokrovsk. The battle's intensity is evident, with Russia claiming the capture of 256 buildings. Both countries provide conflicting reports, while open-source maps suggest a tactical pincer movement by Russian forces is underway. The conflict extends further, with Russia taking control of several strategic points, including oil depots and train stops around Kupiansk.

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

