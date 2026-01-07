High-Stakes Negotiations: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Conundrum
U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators tackle critical issues in peace talks with Russia, focusing on disputed territories and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Despite U.S. pressure, Ukraine resists ceding land, advocating for alternatives like joint operation of the facility. Recent talks in Paris yield some progress.
U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators are set to revisit complex territorial disputes and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which remain key challenges in peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war. President Zelenskiy has underscored Ukraine's resistance to Russian demands for territorial concessions.
The negotiations in Paris mark their third day, with Kyiv's allies discussing security guarantees for Ukraine in case of a ceasefire. The Zaporizhzhia plant, occupied by Moscow since 2022, remains a sticking point as talks continue to probe compromise solutions.
The U.S. has proposed shared management of the plant and floated the idea of a free economic zone in the contested Donetsk region. However, Ukraine insists any territorial compromise should be subject to a national referendum, reflecting strong domestic opposition to ceding land.
(With inputs from agencies.)
