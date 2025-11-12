125 Tribal Members Reembrace Hindu Roots in Pandaria

In a significant cultural homecoming, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhavna Bohra has welcomed 125 members from 41 tribal families back into the Hindu fold in Neur village, part of her Pandaria constituency in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district. As part of the 'Janjati Sanskriti aur Gaurav ka Janjagran' program, she ceremoniously washed the feet of 115 individuals participating in the 'Ghar Wapasi' event, symbolizing their return to ancestral beliefs.

Bohra expressed joy at the increasing number of people voluntarily returning to their roots, indicating a broader movement. "Approximately 125 members from 41 families have come back home now, and this initiative will endure," she affirmed, noting that nearly 75 to 80 individuals had similarly returned about six weeks earlier. Highlighting the cultural significance, she said, "The tribal community's vast history and identity tied to the forest and land is irreplaceable; returning is crucial for preserving this cultural legacy."

Bohra, known for her efforts in promoting Sanatan Sanskar and preserving tribal and forest cultures in Pandaria, views these returns as a counter against coercive conversions. Her grassroots efforts reflect a growing awareness among tribes to reclaim their indigenous identities, challenging previous narratives that had led them astray.

