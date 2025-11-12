Left Menu

Delhi High Court Revisits PM Modi's Degree Debate as Delay Objections Surface

Delhi University has been directed by the Delhi High Court to file objections concerning appeals challenging a decision which protected the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. The case involves AAP's Sanjay Singh and RTI activists, focusing on the RTI Act's exemption and public interest balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:27 IST
Delhi High Court Revisits PM Modi's Degree Debate as Delay Objections Surface
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court instructed Delhi University to present objections regarding appeals against a ruling that shielded the disclosure of PM Modi's academic qualifications under the Right to Information Act. This issue, championed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and RTI activists, has revived the discourse on transparency and privacy.

Appearing for the appellants, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat raised crucial questions about the RTI Act's applicability and whether revealing Modi's degree serves the public interest. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University, pledged to address both the delay objections and case merits comprehensively.

The court also clarified that the Central Board of Secondary Education is not involved in these proceedings. Proceedings are slated to resume on January 16, 2026, as debate continues over whether academic credentials fall within personal information exemptions or warrant public disclosure when public interest demands it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

 India
2
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment

India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Inve...

 India
3
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

 Global
4
Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025