Delhi High Court Revisits PM Modi's Degree Debate as Delay Objections Surface

The Delhi High Court instructed Delhi University to present objections regarding appeals against a ruling that shielded the disclosure of PM Modi's academic qualifications under the Right to Information Act. This issue, championed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and RTI activists, has revived the discourse on transparency and privacy.

Appearing for the appellants, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat raised crucial questions about the RTI Act's applicability and whether revealing Modi's degree serves the public interest. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University, pledged to address both the delay objections and case merits comprehensively.

The court also clarified that the Central Board of Secondary Education is not involved in these proceedings. Proceedings are slated to resume on January 16, 2026, as debate continues over whether academic credentials fall within personal information exemptions or warrant public disclosure when public interest demands it.

(With inputs from agencies.)