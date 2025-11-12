Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

The family of Shaheen and Pervez, currently under suspicion in the Delhi blast investigation, has stepped forward to declare their innocence. Speaking to ANI, Shaheen's brother, Mohammad Shoaib, argued that they have been out of touch with the family for three years and should not be associated with any criminal activities.

Shoaib emphasized their estrangement, highlighting the family's peaceful life in Lucknow, and assured cooperation with authorities while urging the media to avoid premature judgments. He called for a fair investigation and requested privacy due to the increasing media scrutiny.

Local neighbors corroborated Shoaib's claims, considering the family as decent and law-abiding. Meanwhile, authorities linked the blast to a Jaish-e-Mohammed module, arresting several individuals across different locations. The investigation continues as the National Investigation Agency takes charge of the probe.