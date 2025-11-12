Left Menu

Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

Shaheen and Pervez's family claims their innocence in connection with a Delhi blast, stating they have had no contact in years. The family is shocked by their involvement, seeking a fair investigation and privacy. The blast links to a Jaish-e-Mohammed module, with ongoing arrests in various regions.

Updated: 12-11-2025 12:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Shaheen and Pervez, currently under suspicion in the Delhi blast investigation, has stepped forward to declare their innocence. Speaking to ANI, Shaheen's brother, Mohammad Shoaib, argued that they have been out of touch with the family for three years and should not be associated with any criminal activities.

Shoaib emphasized their estrangement, highlighting the family's peaceful life in Lucknow, and assured cooperation with authorities while urging the media to avoid premature judgments. He called for a fair investigation and requested privacy due to the increasing media scrutiny.

Local neighbors corroborated Shoaib's claims, considering the family as decent and law-abiding. Meanwhile, authorities linked the blast to a Jaish-e-Mohammed module, arresting several individuals across different locations. The investigation continues as the National Investigation Agency takes charge of the probe.

