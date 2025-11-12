Left Menu

Empowering Border Posts: Ladakh's Electrification Initiative

Ladakh aims to electrify border posts in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector through grid connectivity. Led by Prince Dhawan, the initiative focuses on enhancing power supply to remote areas along the Line of Actual Control with China. The plan includes reviewing transmission systems and smart metering across the region.

The administration in Ladakh is planning to electrify border posts in the strategic Daulat Beg Oldie sector via grid connectivity, according to officials. This area, crucial due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control with China, hosts military and police outposts.

During a high-stakes meeting, spearheaded by Executive Director Prince Dhawan, discussions centered around the proposals set forth by the Ladakh Power Development Department. The focus is to ensure stable and sustainable energy supply, vital for strategic and operational purposes, in these remote border regions.

Dhawan highlighted the significance of timely implementation and urged for expedited approvals. Additionally, he assessed the progress of various initiatives under the Border Area Package for Nubra and Changthang, and examined the smart metering advancement and the status of Unified Billing System across Ladakh.

