Empowering Border Posts: Ladakh's Electrification Initiative

The administration in Ladakh is planning to electrify border posts in the strategic Daulat Beg Oldie sector via grid connectivity, according to officials. This area, crucial due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control with China, hosts military and police outposts.

During a high-stakes meeting, spearheaded by Executive Director Prince Dhawan, discussions centered around the proposals set forth by the Ladakh Power Development Department. The focus is to ensure stable and sustainable energy supply, vital for strategic and operational purposes, in these remote border regions.

Dhawan highlighted the significance of timely implementation and urged for expedited approvals. Additionally, he assessed the progress of various initiatives under the Border Area Package for Nubra and Changthang, and examined the smart metering advancement and the status of Unified Billing System across Ladakh.

