Malaysia's Palm Oil Production Set to Break Records in 2025

Malaysia's crude palm oil production is forecasted to surpass 20 million metric tons in 2025, marking a record high. Favorable weather, improved labor supply, and better-yielding new plantations contribute to this surge. Although production may decline toward year's end, it will remain above last year's levels.

In a landmark achievement, Malaysia's crude palm oil production is projected to exceed 20 million metric tons in 2025, setting a new industry record. Favorable weather conditions and enhancements in labor supply are credited with this anticipated surge, according to insights from trade and industry officials shared with Reuters.

The milestone represents a 3.4% increase over last year's figures, indicating a robust upward trend for the world's second-largest palm oil producer. However, an expected decline in production in the closing months of the year may lead to a moderation in total output, as highlighted by Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group.

Despite these fluctuations, total annual production is still poised to surpass the previous high mark, significantly boosting Malaysia's status in the global palm oil market. Industry leaders suggest that the increased yield is largely due to younger palm plantations and an optimized workforce, setting the stage for continued growth.

