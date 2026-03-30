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Jharkhand Braces for Unsettled Weather with Orange Alert

An IMD official reports that Jharkhand will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday. An 'orange' alert has been issued for hailstorms in five northeastern districts. Light rain is also predicted for southern and central districts. Temperature fluctuations are expected over the next 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST
Jharkhand Braces for Unsettled Weather with Orange Alert
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for varying weather conditions across Jharkhand. Light to moderate rain, coupled with thunderstorms, is anticipated in most areas on Tuesday. Specifically, five northeastern districts - Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Dumka, and Pakur - are on 'orange' alert for potential hailstorms.

Strong winds between 50-60 kmph are expected in these districts, while wind speeds in other areas could reach 40-50 kmph. Yellow alerts, advising residents to stay updated, are in place elsewhere. Additionally, the southern and central districts could see light rain and gusty winds between 30-40 kmph over the following days.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand indicated a fluctuating temperature pattern, with a temporary rise followed by a drop up to 3 degrees Celsius. These dynamics underscore the region's current vulnerability to unpredictable weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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