Tragic Loss: Engineering Student with Filmmaking Dreams

A young engineering student with a passion for filmmaking, P Srujan, has died by suicide in the Etcherla area of Srikakulam district. His tragic demise has left the community in shock.

KV Maheshwara Reddy, the district's Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the 20-year-old hanged himself in his hostel room. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Initial reports indicate that Srujan was undergoing medication for depression. The police have registered a case under BNS Section 194 as they continue their investigation into the events leading to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)