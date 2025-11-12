Tragic Loss: Engineering Student with Filmmaking Dreams
A 20-year-old engineering student named P Srujan died by suicide in his hostel room in Etcherla, Srikakulam district. Known for his filmmaking aspirations, Srujan was reportedly dealing with depression and undergoing medication. Authorities have registered a case under BNS Section 194.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A young engineering student with a passion for filmmaking, P Srujan, has died by suicide in the Etcherla area of Srikakulam district. His tragic demise has left the community in shock.
KV Maheshwara Reddy, the district's Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the 20-year-old hanged himself in his hostel room. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.
Initial reports indicate that Srujan was undergoing medication for depression. The police have registered a case under BNS Section 194 as they continue their investigation into the events leading to his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Double Suicide: Mother and Daughter Leap in Front of Train in Chengalpattu
Turkey Condemns Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing
Escalating Tensions: Suicide Bombing in Islamabad Sparks Diplomatic Strife
Tragic Student Suicide Sparks Arrests and Protests
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events