Tragic Demise: Techie Couple's Double Suicide Shocks Hyderabad

In a heartbreaking incident, a techie couple from Hyderabad reportedly ended their lives in their home, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday.

Identified as Bhanu Chandar Reddy and his wife Shazia, both were employed as software engineers in the city's private sector. Their tragic deaths unfolded on Monday night, with Reddy allegedly hanging himself. In a moment of distress, his wife reportedly leapt from the building's 17th floor.

The Kothanur police have registered the case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the couple's sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)