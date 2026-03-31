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Tragic Demise: Techie Couple's Double Suicide Shocks Hyderabad

A techie couple, Bhanu Chandar Reddy and Shazia, allegedly died by suicide at their Hyderabad residence. The police reported that Reddy hung himself, prompting Shazia to jump from the 17th floor. Married for nine years, the duo were software engineers. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST
Tragic Demise: Techie Couple's Double Suicide Shocks Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a techie couple from Hyderabad reportedly ended their lives in their home, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday.

Identified as Bhanu Chandar Reddy and his wife Shazia, both were employed as software engineers in the city's private sector. Their tragic deaths unfolded on Monday night, with Reddy allegedly hanging himself. In a moment of distress, his wife reportedly leapt from the building's 17th floor.

The Kothanur police have registered the case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the couple's sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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