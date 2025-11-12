Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Emphasizes Resilience Amid App Ranking Challenges

Zoho Corporation's co-founder, Sridhar Vembu, has expressed a determined outlook for the company's cloud-based offerings, including Zoho Mail and Arattai Messenger, despite being likened to defunct services such as Koo and Hike. Vembu dismissed critics' early conclusions, comparing them to those declaring the end of a cricket game in the first over.

In an interview with ANI, Vembu asserted, "The only way to answer those critics is to last long enough and win. In these ventures, success is measured over five to ten years. The game isn't over." Despite Arattai's drop from India's top 100 apps on major platforms, Vembu considers it a typical industry fluctuation.

Vembu assured stakeholders that Zoho is focused on the long haul, explaining, "It's not about achieving number one but maintaining a sustainable trajectory." He confirmed upcoming Arattai updates, including end-to-end encryption and backup features, with details expected imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)