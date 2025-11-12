Left Menu

Sridhar Vembu: Arattai's Positioning and AI Realities

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu addresses the fluctuating status of Arattai in app rankings, emphasizing the importance of competition and endurance. He discusses cross-platform messaging and AI trends, highlighting long-term technological innovation over hype. Zoho's latest Notebook AI update seeks to revolutionize knowledge management and enhance user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:54 IST
Sridhar Vembu: Arattai's Positioning and AI Realities
Sridhar Vembu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder of Zoho Corporation, addressed Arattai's shift from the top app charts. He characterized it as routine, dismissing concerns with mockery as wasted effort. Emphasizing a long-term view, Vembu underscored the necessity of maintaining focus on the app's core development.

Vembu also delved into the broader messaging app space amid news of WhatsApp's cross-platform trials. He highlighted the essential role of competition, signifying potentially imminent industry shifts sparked by Arattai's maturation. Arattai, he affirmed, is continually fortified with frequent updates, promising enhanced user engagement.

On the subject of AI, Vembu discussed the cooling excitement around the technology, cautioning against hype-driven operations. Emphasizing sustainable innovation, he referenced Zoho's latest Notebook AI advancements, which aim to streamline knowledge management through AI-driven capabilities and broaden accessibility to students and businesses alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025