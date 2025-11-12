Sridhar Vembu: Arattai's Positioning and AI Realities

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder of Zoho Corporation, addressed Arattai's shift from the top app charts. He characterized it as routine, dismissing concerns with mockery as wasted effort. Emphasizing a long-term view, Vembu underscored the necessity of maintaining focus on the app's core development.

Vembu also delved into the broader messaging app space amid news of WhatsApp's cross-platform trials. He highlighted the essential role of competition, signifying potentially imminent industry shifts sparked by Arattai's maturation. Arattai, he affirmed, is continually fortified with frequent updates, promising enhanced user engagement.

On the subject of AI, Vembu discussed the cooling excitement around the technology, cautioning against hype-driven operations. Emphasizing sustainable innovation, he referenced Zoho's latest Notebook AI advancements, which aim to streamline knowledge management through AI-driven capabilities and broaden accessibility to students and businesses alike.

