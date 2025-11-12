Iran's Elusive Nuclear Inventory: A Persistent U.N. Concern

The tension between Iran and international nuclear watchdogs mounts as the U.N. atomic agency reports Iran's continued refusal to permit inspections of bombed facilities. In a confidential report, the IAEA underscores the urgency of accounting for Iran's enriched uranium, stating that verification is overdue.

Although an agreement was reached in Cairo in September, Iran has since declared the deal void, allowing minimal inspection access. The IAEA stresses the critical need to allay fears of uranium diversion from peaceful purposes, given that Iran had enriched uranium close to weapons-grade levels.

The report reveals that enough uranium for 10 nuclear bombs existed prior to the attacks. While some materials were destroyed, much was believed to be stored securely at Isfahan. The future of a nuclear agreement with the U.S. remains uncertain, with both sides claiming openness to negotiations.

