Left Menu

Iran's Elusive Nuclear Inventory: A Persistent U.N. Concern

Iran has resisted allowing U.N. inspectors to examine nuclear sites targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes. The IAEA, aiming to verify Iran's enriched uranium, highlights concerns about potential diversion for non-peaceful uses. Despite agreements made in Cairo, cooperation remains minimal, prolonging international uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:36 IST
Iran's Elusive Nuclear Inventory: A Persistent U.N. Concern

The tension between Iran and international nuclear watchdogs mounts as the U.N. atomic agency reports Iran's continued refusal to permit inspections of bombed facilities. In a confidential report, the IAEA underscores the urgency of accounting for Iran's enriched uranium, stating that verification is overdue.

Although an agreement was reached in Cairo in September, Iran has since declared the deal void, allowing minimal inspection access. The IAEA stresses the critical need to allay fears of uranium diversion from peaceful purposes, given that Iran had enriched uranium close to weapons-grade levels.

The report reveals that enough uranium for 10 nuclear bombs existed prior to the attacks. While some materials were destroyed, much was believed to be stored securely at Isfahan. The future of a nuclear agreement with the U.S. remains uncertain, with both sides claiming openness to negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Solar Surge: A New Era in Rooftop Installations

Rajasthan's Solar Surge: A New Era in Rooftop Installations

 India
2
Markets Waver as Investors Eye Congressional Vote on Shutdown

Markets Waver as Investors Eye Congressional Vote on Shutdown

 Global
3
Indian Football at Crossroads: A Looming Crisis

Indian Football at Crossroads: A Looming Crisis

 India
4
Explosions Rock Factories in Lucknow and Bharuch, Investigations Underway

Explosions Rock Factories in Lucknow and Bharuch, Investigations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025