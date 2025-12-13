Tensions Over Battlefield Intelligence: U.S. Suspends Sharing with Israel
U.S. intelligence officials temporarily halted sharing critical intelligence with Israel during the Biden administration due to concerns about Israel's military conduct in Gaza. This move, deemed unusual by experts, highlighted friction in U.S.-Israel relations and underscored worries over potential human rights violations by Israel's military and security agencies.
U.S. intelligence officials temporarily halted the sharing of crucial information with Israel amid growing concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza, sources reveal. The suspension, occurring in the latter half of 2024, included cutting off a live video feed from a U.S. drone deployed over the conflict area.
This interruption of intelligence sharing was driven by fears within the U.S. intelligence community regarding civilian casualties and potential mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli forces. Officials insisted on assurances from Israel that American intelligence would be utilized in compliance with the law of war.
Although tensions arose, the cooperation resumed once Israel provided the required assurances. This incident of withholding battlefield intelligence from a close ally marks a significant moment in the broader context of U.S.-Israeli relations, underscoring debates over ethics and legality of foreign military operations.
