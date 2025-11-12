Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohammad Shahbad has come forward to vehemently defend his brother, Imam Mohammad Ishityaq, amid allegations linking him to a high-profile terror case. Shahbad insists that the charges against his brother are groundless, highlighting his long-standing role as an imam at Al Falah University.

The National Investigation Agency is honing in on Al-Falah Medical College following discoveries of weapons and explosives within its grounds. The probe is part of efforts to uncover the details behind the Delhi car blast, believed to involve the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module.

The investigation has seen key arrests, including a doctor, Muzammil, and his colleague, Dr Umar, who remains at large following the explosion near the Red Fort. The explosion resulted in tragic loss of life, a matter recognized with solemn silence by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)