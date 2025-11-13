CIK Intensifies Kashmir Crackdown in Wake of Red Fort Blast Probe
The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) launched raids across 13 locations, linked to the ongoing probe into a Delhi blast that killed 12. New revelations include recovered diaries from suspects Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, detailing a broader conspiracy. Additional raids target anti-national elements in Anantnag and Kulgam.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) executed raids at 13 sites throughout the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, according to officials. These actions are part of an investigation into the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Authorities are expecting further information concerning these raids.
The operation follows coordinated raids by the Anantnag Police on Wednesday as part of a broader crackdown against the prohibited Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) group. Simultaneously, Kulgam police intensified efforts against anti-national elements, establishing checkpoints at the Navyug tunnel to inspect vehicles.
Security forces have recovered diaries from the accused in the Delhi blast case, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, revealing planning details dated November 8 to 12. These diaries contain names associated with the conspiracy, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Investigators also seized a significant amount of explosives near Al-Falah University.
The diaries included coded messages, which are currently being deciphered by investigators. The possibility of multiple vehicles being prepared for additional attacks is under scrutiny. Sources indicated that the suspects had plans to modify two more vehicles to expand their list of targets.
Officials noted that eight suspects were allegedly gearing up to coordinate explosions across four locations, with designated target cities for each duo. The investigation remains ongoing as agencies piece together the complex web of activities involved in this case.
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar: The 'Tiger' Leading Bihar's Political Jungle
Red Fort Blast: DNA Evidence Links Dr Umar Nabi to Explosive Vehicle
DNA test of samples collected from site confirm Umar Nabi was driving car that exploded near Red Fort: Police sources.
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Strategic Shift: From Test to India A
Sanjeev Kumar Urges Start-up Collaboration to Boost Aatmanirbharta in Defence