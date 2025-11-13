Uttarakhand's 25th Anniversary Gift: Mega Projects Unveiled

As Uttarakhand marked its silver jubilee, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critical support in launching projects valued at Rs 8,140 crore. The initiatives, inaugurated on Sunday, promise sweeping changes across vital sectors, including water, energy, and education.

Through an X platform post, CM Dhami highlighted the state's accelerated development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He emphasized how the diverse projects will enhance Uttarakhand's infrastructure, tourism, health, education, and connectivity, enriching the state's growth trajectory.

PM Modi inaugurated multiple projects, with Rs 930 crore in immediate developments and Rs 7,210 crore in foundational projects. Included are the extensive Dehradun water supply scheme and a multi-purpose dam project. Additionally, Rs 62 crore was disbursed to farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, bolstering agricultural resilience.

