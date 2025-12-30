Left Menu

Haryana CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced development projects worth Rs 113.64 crore in Gurugram, including a new school, sports hostel, and healthcare facilities. Saini emphasized Gurugram's economic significance and progress on prior commitments. Investments in pollution control and infrastructure were also highlighted during the 'Viksit Gurugram' rally.

In a significant move to bolster development in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced projects worth Rs 113.64 crore during the 'Viksit Gurugram' rally. Key initiatives include constructing a new school, a modern sports hostel at Nehru Stadium, and starting 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city.

Saini emphasized Gurugram's role as the 'engine of India's economic progress' and highlighted extensive investments in infrastructure and pollution control, including electric buses and waste management. The Chief Minister strived to bridge political divides by promoting the 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek' slogan and further detailed his government's efforts in fulfilling prior election promises.

Among the infrastructural projects, Saini inaugurated a multi-level car parking facility and a community centre while also laying foundation stones for roads, drainage, sewerage, and water pipelines, all aimed at enhancing the urban infrastructure in Gurugram. Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present to support the initiatives.

