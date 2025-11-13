ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh
ReNew, a decarbonisation solutions company, will invest Rs 82,000 crore across Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy spectrum, including solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, and green hydrogen. IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the investment, highlighting a significant foundation laid for a Rs 22,000 crore project in Anantapur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh disclosed on Thursday that ReNew, a leading decarbonisation solutions company, plans to invest Rs 82,000 crore in the state's renewable energy infrastructure.
The investment by ReNew will focus significantly on high-tech sectors like solar ingot manufacturing, alongside water projects, green hydrogen, and molecule development.
This monumental investment, as outlined by Minister Lokesh on the platform 'X', marks ReNew's extensive commitment to renewable energy, particularly following their recent Rs 22,000 crore project in Anantapur's Gooty mandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Targets 10% Share of Global Green Hydrogen Demand by 2030: Shripad Naik
India Leads the Charge in Green Hydrogen Revolution
India's Green Hydrogen Ambitions Face Setbacks Amid Global Uncertainties
India's Ambitious Leap into the Green Hydrogen Future
India’s Green Hydrogen Dreams: Delayed but Not Deterred