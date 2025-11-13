ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh disclosed on Thursday that ReNew, a leading decarbonisation solutions company, plans to invest Rs 82,000 crore in the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The investment by ReNew will focus significantly on high-tech sectors like solar ingot manufacturing, alongside water projects, green hydrogen, and molecule development.

This monumental investment, as outlined by Minister Lokesh on the platform 'X', marks ReNew's extensive commitment to renewable energy, particularly following their recent Rs 22,000 crore project in Anantapur's Gooty mandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)