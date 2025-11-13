Left Menu

ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew, a decarbonisation solutions company, will invest Rs 82,000 crore across Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy spectrum, including solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, and green hydrogen. IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the investment, highlighting a significant foundation laid for a Rs 22,000 crore project in Anantapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:02 IST
ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh disclosed on Thursday that ReNew, a leading decarbonisation solutions company, plans to invest Rs 82,000 crore in the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The investment by ReNew will focus significantly on high-tech sectors like solar ingot manufacturing, alongside water projects, green hydrogen, and molecule development.

This monumental investment, as outlined by Minister Lokesh on the platform 'X', marks ReNew's extensive commitment to renewable energy, particularly following their recent Rs 22,000 crore project in Anantapur's Gooty mandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

 India
2
US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

 United States
3
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
4
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025