Kanpur Medical Student Detained Amid Delhi Blast Probe

In a surprising twist, medical student Mohammad Arif from the LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) due to his alleged ties with Dr Shaheen Saeed, a suspect in the recent Delhi blast. Despite the arrest, Arif's landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, and the institute's administration found no suspicious activities associated with Arif.

Arif had been staying at a rented place in Kanpur for less than a month, as confirmed by Lal, who also mentioned that no suspicious parcels arrived in Arif's name. The cardiology department acknowledged Arif as a first-year student with no noted misconduct during his three-month tenure there. Officials are further investigating his connections.

The Delhi blast investigation, which caused significant casualties near the Red Fort, continues to expand with the detention of Faheem, a relative of prime suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi. Faridabad Police suspect Faheem's involvement in the blast incident, as intelligence suggests he was in communication with the prime suspect shortly before the attack.

