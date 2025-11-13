LNG Dreams Dashed: Economic Hopes of Mozambican Locals Crumble

Hotel manager Fernando Cuna waited anxiously for four years, hoping the resurrection of TotalEnergies' $20 billion LNG project would breathe life into his business in Palma, Mozambique. The promise of economic prosperity vanished when security measures isolated local communities, leaving many like Cuna without expected economic benefits.

TotalEnergies resumed operations under tight security, moving workers inside a fortified compound, accessible only by air and sea. The local community, which invested heavily expecting a financial windfall, is now sidelined. This isolation fostered resentment toward both the project developers and the government, potentially fueling insurgency risk.

Despite assurances from TotalEnergies of increased local economic participation, frustration among Palma's business owners continues to grow. The situation is compounded by escalating violence in Cabo Delgado, undermining the promised prosperity and reinforcing local grievances against governmental actions.

