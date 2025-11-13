Left Menu

TotalEnergies Shifts Focus to US, Brazil, and Europe for Renewable Expansion

TotalEnergies plans to concentrate its renewable energy investments in the US, Brazil, and Europe. Currently, the French company derives 25% of its operational renewables from its stake in Adani's wind and solar projects, indicating a strategic shift in its global energy roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies is refocusing its renewable energy investments on key markets, including the United States, Brazil, and Europe, according to Stephane Michel, president of gas, renewables, and power at the company.

The French oil major aims to harness these regions' potential for sustainable energy production, a strategic pivot to bolster its renewables portfolio.

Presently, 25% of its operational renewables power comes from its involvement in Adani's wind and solar energy projects, showcasing its commitment to diversifying its energy sources globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

