TotalEnergies Shifts Focus to US, Brazil, and Europe for Renewable Expansion
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:04 IST
TotalEnergies is refocusing its renewable energy investments on key markets, including the United States, Brazil, and Europe, according to Stephane Michel, president of gas, renewables, and power at the company.
The French oil major aims to harness these regions' potential for sustainable energy production, a strategic pivot to bolster its renewables portfolio.
Presently, 25% of its operational renewables power comes from its involvement in Adani's wind and solar energy projects, showcasing its commitment to diversifying its energy sources globally.
