Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village
In a tragic event, a woman allegedly killed her 10-month-old son by throwing him into a burning stove and then took her own life by hanging in a village. Police reported that mental disturbance and her husband's absence might be factors. An investigation is in progress.
A distressing incident occurred in a village where a woman allegedly ended the life of her infant son by placing him in a burning stove, subsequently taking her own life through hanging, police reported on Thursday.
Identified as Rajpati, aged 28 and wife of Patiraj, she had returned from her in-laws' in Chhattisgarh to her parental home. After dinner, when her family was asleep, she purportedly committed the acts, informed SHO Kamlesh Pal.
Family members explained that she had been mentally disturbed due to her husband's absence for work. Police discovered the scene the following morning, initiating an ongoing investigation to determine the motive behind the tragedy.
