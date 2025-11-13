Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

A distressing incident occurred in a village where a woman allegedly ended the life of her infant son by placing him in a burning stove, subsequently taking her own life through hanging, police reported on Thursday.

Identified as Rajpati, aged 28 and wife of Patiraj, she had returned from her in-laws' in Chhattisgarh to her parental home. After dinner, when her family was asleep, she purportedly committed the acts, informed SHO Kamlesh Pal.

Family members explained that she had been mentally disturbed due to her husband's absence for work. Police discovered the scene the following morning, initiating an ongoing investigation to determine the motive behind the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)