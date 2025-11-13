Left Menu

Nigeria Halts 15% Import Duty on Petrol and Diesel Amid Year-End Holiday Prep

Nigeria has withdrawn a planned 15% import duty on petrol and diesel, originally approved by President Bola Tinubu, to ensure adequate fuel supply during the holiday season. Fuel marketers had opposed the tariff, fearing dependency on a single refinery. The government ensures continuous monitoring to prevent disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:01 IST
Nigeria Halts 15% Import Duty on Petrol and Diesel Amid Year-End Holiday Prep

Nigeria has decided to suspend the introduction of a 15% import duty on petrol and diesel, a measure initially approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at boosting non-oil revenues. This announcement comes amidst assurances from Nigerian regulators about an adequate fuel supply during the approaching holiday season.

The proposed tariff, which was due to take effect in December, faced significant opposition from fuel marketers who raised concerns about potential import restrictions. They warned that such a measure could lead to increased reliance on the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, currently processing 650,000 barrels per day.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) released a statement assuring consumers of sufficient fuel availability and cautioning against panic buying. The authority emphasized its commitment to monitoring fuel supplies to prevent any potential shortages during this period of heightened demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Synergy: India's Armed Forces Flex Muscles in High-Altitude Drill

Strategic Synergy: India's Armed Forces Flex Muscles in High-Altitude Drill

 India
2
Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Chancellor

Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Cha...

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over RSS's U.S. Lobbying Ties

Controversy Erupts Over RSS's U.S. Lobbying Ties

 India
4
Nisus Finance Sees Unprecedented Growth in H1 FY26, Solidifying Global Expansion

Nisus Finance Sees Unprecedented Growth in H1 FY26, Solidifying Global Expan...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025