Tragic Consequences of Screen Addiction: A Mother's Desperation

A woman in the Raksa area allegedly committed suicide, affected by her teenage son's smartphone addiction. Despite urging her son to limit screen time, Sheela Devi's appeals went unheeded, leading to a tragic outcome. The police are investigating the incident, with no complaints filed by the family yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in the Raksa area as Sheela Devi, a 38-year-old woman, reportedly took her own life due to distress over her teenage son's escalating smartphone addiction. The police disclosed this information on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday night, when Sheela, who was frustrated by her 13-year-old son's constant engagement with mobile games and television, decided to end her life in their rented accommodation. Her husband, Ravindra Pratap Singh, works at a private bank and had witnessed her futile efforts urging their son to reduce screen time and concentrate on academics.

Sheela was found and quickly transported to a nearby hospital, but medical staff pronounced her dead on arrival. Authorities are treating the case as a result of the boy's excessive mobile usage, with Station House Officer Rupesh Kumar confirming the family's lack of formal complaints. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

