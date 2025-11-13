Delhi Mayor Pushes for Sanitation Workers' Regularisation and Waste Management Overhaul

Earlier this week, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh revealed key decisions made during a Municipal Corporation meeting, underscoring a focus on public welfare. Recognizing the sacrifices of those who perished in a terrorist attack near the Red Fort, tributes were paid during the meeting.

The Mayor addressed disruptions allegedly caused by Aam Aadmi Party councillors, criticizing their reluctance to engage constructively. Despite the disturbances, proposals, including one to regularize daily-wage sanitation workers employed between April 2010 and March 2015, were successfully passed.

Additionally, Singh announced plans for four new solid waste processing plants, with a daily capacity of 5,100 metric tons. This initiative, expected to operationalize in six months, aims to end landfill dumping. Comprehensive discussions on improving civic amenities further highlighted the Corporation's commitment to urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)