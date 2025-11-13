Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Pushes for Sanitation Workers' Regularisation and Waste Management Overhaul

Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced significant decisions by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including regularizing daily-wage sanitation workers and planning new waste processing plants. Despite disruptions from AAP councillors, the meeting saw discussions on civic improvements, highlighting the commitment to enhance urban amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:03 IST
Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh addresses the MCD general house meeting (Photo/ Municipal Corporation of Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier this week, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh revealed key decisions made during a Municipal Corporation meeting, underscoring a focus on public welfare. Recognizing the sacrifices of those who perished in a terrorist attack near the Red Fort, tributes were paid during the meeting.

The Mayor addressed disruptions allegedly caused by Aam Aadmi Party councillors, criticizing their reluctance to engage constructively. Despite the disturbances, proposals, including one to regularize daily-wage sanitation workers employed between April 2010 and March 2015, were successfully passed.

Additionally, Singh announced plans for four new solid waste processing plants, with a daily capacity of 5,100 metric tons. This initiative, expected to operationalize in six months, aims to end landfill dumping. Comprehensive discussions on improving civic amenities further highlighted the Corporation's commitment to urban development.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

Latest News

