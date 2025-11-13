Left Menu

Supreme Court's Nod on Mekedatu: DK Shivakumar Hails Decision as Win-Win for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar welcomed the Supreme Court's rejection of Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu dam construction on the Cauvery River. The court's decision is seen as beneficial for both states, ensuring water distribution despite challenges. The project is expected to proceed with expert guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:03 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move welcomed by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court has dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea against the planned Mekedatu dam construction on the Cauvery River. Shivakumar emphasized the court's decision as a significant step forward, benefiting both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, "This isn't about a setback or victory; it's about justice for Mekedatu." He clarified that the project, designed to enhance water distribution, including during drought years, does not jeopardize Tamil Nadu's water share. Instead, it supports the needs of both states.

Shivakumar reassured that Karnataka would continue with the project, highlighting its potential to ensure necessary water supplies bound by court mandates. He urged Tamil Nadu to collaborate, asserting that the Supreme Court will provide requisite guidance to the Central Water Commission, mandating its support for the Mekedatu project.

