DK Shivakumar Refutes BJP's Allegations, Calls for Clarity on Kerala Relations

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarifies comments about the Kerala government, emphasizing cordial ties with Keralites. He accuses BJP of misrepresenting his words and attempting to sow division amid the Kogilu eviction row. Shivakumar rebuts Kerala CM's criticism, highlighting past land issues in Kogilu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:39 IST
DK Shivakumar Refutes BJP's Allegations, Calls for Clarity on Kerala Relations
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the media on Tuesday, aiming to clarify his recent contentious comments. He stressed that his remarks were directed at the Kerala government's meddling, not against Keralites, and accused BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar of twisting his words to mislead the public. Shivakumar emphasized the harmonious relationship he maintains with the people of Kerala.

During a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, "There is a cordial relationship between me and Keralites. The people of Kerala like me, and I have respect for them." He plans to campaign in Kerala, anticipating the formation of their government there, despite BJP's attempts to cause confusion.

In response to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism over eviction drives, Shivakumar urged the focus to remain on state matters. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Shivakumar of divisive tactics. The Deputy CM countered by accusing Kerala CM of politicizing the Kogilu eviction issue amid fears of electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

