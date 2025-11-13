DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business
Germany's DWS Group is acquiring a 40% stake in Nippon Life India Asset Management's alternatives business. A joint venture aims to enhance alternatives offerings in India's growth market. The investment reflects confidence in India's regulatory framework and expanding alternatives market.
- Country:
- India
DWS Group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, has announced a strategic investment in India's burgeoning alternatives market by acquiring a 40% stake in Nippon Life India Asset Management's alternatives business. The details of the financial transaction remain undisclosed.
This move marks a significant step in scaling up Nippon India's alternative investment platform and positions DWS to leverage its global network to attract offshore investors. Since its introduction in 2012, the Indian AIF sector has raised substantial capital, with expectations of continued exponential growth.
The collaboration aims to create a range of passive and actively managed mutual funds targeted at both Indian and European markets, highlighting the attractiveness of India's asset management landscape for international stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
