Bund yields rose on Thursday following a triplet of days characterized by slight declines, as investors anxiously anticipated forthcoming U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, Germany's latest growth figures sparked debates over the potential extent of boosts resulting from the government's fiscal stimulus package.

The situation unfolded as Germany's 10-year bond yields experienced a slight increase of 2.5 basis points, reaching 2.66%, amid discussions surrounding U.S. Federal Reserve policy shaped by new economic data. Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation to conclude the government shutdown, subtly influencing Federal Reserve rate expectations.

In the broader eurozone, industrial production figures fell short of economists' predictions, exacerbated by tax-related volatility in Ireland's large foreign companies. As a result, economic strategists like Kristina Hooper and Jack Allen-Reynolds have voiced concerns over the stagnating output and looming structural challenges across the region.