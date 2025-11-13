Left Menu

Brainstorming Session 2.0: Shaping India's Defence Future

The HQ IDS, in partnership with SIDM, is organizing Brainstorming Session 2.0 in New Delhi, focusing on leveraging the defence industry for future warfare. Key defence officials will engage in discussions on modern warfare technologies and strategies to advance India's self-reliance and operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is set to host Brainstorming Session 2.0 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on November 14. According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the event will feature prominent speakers such as Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The gathering will include a series of high-level discussions chaired by senior officials, focusing on pivotal domains critical for future warfare. Participants from various sectors including the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, and DRDO will explore areas such as autonomous systems and R&D in futuristic technologies.

Addressing the urgency of advancing India's operational preparedness, the session aims to foster the defence sector's growth amid rapid technological advances. General Anil Chauhan recently highlighted the transformation in warfare dynamics, underscoring the vital role of technology in redefining military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

